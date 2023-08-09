Previous
Southwell Minster Gaia Exhibition by phil_howcroft
Southwell Minster Gaia Exhibition

I went to see the Gaia Exhibition at Southwell Minster yesterday.

Luke Jerram’s Gaia, measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Southwell Minster is just a short drive from home, over the hill at Oxton and you are there.

It was a great photo opportunity. I have another almost poignant shot to share tomorrow.

It costs £3-00 admission and you can also walk around the minster for some more iconic photos
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
Wow that is some exhibition I bet! So impressive to see that sphere hanging there but I’m going to have to Google as I know nothing about it!
August 9th, 2023  
Lesley ace
That’s impressive!
August 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 it is indeed Lesley , thanks for your visit and comment

@happypat I got some smashing photos Pat , I am pleased you like the photo
August 9th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing! We went to Peterborough Cathedral to see the gigantic earth when it was there. Very powerful
August 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
So cool!
August 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady it is rather surreal and beautiful Judith , thanks for your kind words

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , I think so :)
August 9th, 2023  
