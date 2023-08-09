Southwell Minster Gaia Exhibition

I went to see the Gaia Exhibition at Southwell Minster yesterday.



Luke Jerram’s Gaia, measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.



Southwell Minster is just a short drive from home, over the hill at Oxton and you are there.



It was a great photo opportunity. I have another almost poignant shot to share tomorrow.



It costs £3-00 admission and you can also walk around the minster for some more iconic photos

