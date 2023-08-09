Sign up
Previous
Photo 2931
Southwell Minster Gaia Exhibition
I went to see the Gaia Exhibition at Southwell Minster yesterday.
Luke Jerram’s Gaia, measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.
Southwell Minster is just a short drive from home, over the hill at Oxton and you are there.
It was a great photo opportunity. I have another almost poignant shot to share tomorrow.
It costs £3-00 admission and you can also walk around the minster for some more iconic photos
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2990
photos
107
followers
97
following
803% complete
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th August 2023 10:07am
Tags
exhibition
,
minster
,
gaia
,
southwell
,
southwell minster
,
gaia exhibition
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that is some exhibition I bet! So impressive to see that sphere hanging there but I’m going to have to Google as I know nothing about it!
August 9th, 2023
Lesley
ace
That’s impressive!
August 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
it is indeed Lesley , thanks for your visit and comment
@happypat
I got some smashing photos Pat , I am pleased you like the photo
August 9th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing! We went to Peterborough Cathedral to see the gigantic earth when it was there. Very powerful
August 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cool!
August 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
it is rather surreal and beautiful Judith , thanks for your kind words
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , I think so :)
August 9th, 2023
