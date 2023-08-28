Sign up
Previous
Photo 2950
Dahlia Detail
A cropped photo of one of the award winning Dahlia blooms at the Lowdham Village Horticultural Society Show
We visited the show this afternoon , I got some half decent photos.
The Society celebrated it's 130th birthday this year
Sony A6700 Sony 16-55 f2.8 G lens, a nice combo
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3009
photos
106
followers
95
following
808% complete
View this month »
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
28th August 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
village
,
dahlia
,
horticulture
,
notts
,
lowdham
,
horticulture show
,
lowdham horticultural society show
Mags
ace
How gorgeous is that?!!!
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous close up Phil!
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , I love the vibrancy
@marlboromaam
Mags , very much so I think :)
August 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a real beauty! Such perfectly formed petals. Great colour too.
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole I have a white one too with a hint of blue / purple , I will be sharing vegetables later this week. Horticulture competition is another world !
August 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super frame-filling close-up such a perfect bloom with hardly a blemish , such a lovely vibrant colour ! fav
August 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
