Previous
Dahlia Detail by phil_howcroft
Photo 2950

Dahlia Detail

A cropped photo of one of the award winning Dahlia blooms at the Lowdham Village Horticultural Society Show

We visited the show this afternoon , I got some half decent photos.

The Society celebrated it's 130th birthday this year

Sony A6700 Sony 16-55 f2.8 G lens, a nice combo

28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How gorgeous is that?!!!
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous close up Phil!
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci Corinne , I love the vibrancy

@marlboromaam Mags , very much so I think :)
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a real beauty! Such perfectly formed petals. Great colour too.
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole I have a white one too with a hint of blue / purple , I will be sharing vegetables later this week. Horticulture competition is another world !
August 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super frame-filling close-up such a perfect bloom with hardly a blemish , such a lovely vibrant colour ! fav
August 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise