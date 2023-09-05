100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 388 : Marla

I didn’t know whether Marla should be part of my strangers project as it was a rather quick shoot. Having said that there is a half decent back story.



I met Marla, at the Notingham Carnival, she was sitting on a wall on the Nottingham Embankment before the parade started. I walked over to Marla and asked her for a photo.



Marla is a member of the Caporales San Simón Londres, who are a Bolivian dance group from London



Caporalor caporales is a traditional Andean dance that comes from the Yungas region of Bolivia, a borderland between the semitropical and highland regions. This high-energy dance has taken on a deep religious meaning and is offered to the Virgin of Socavón, the patron saint of miners, in return for her blessings.





The group are regular visitors to the Nottingham Carnival and I’ve seen then at the Leicester Caribbean Carnival too.



The Nottingham Carnival troupes take part in two competitions. Best troupe on the road and

Best troupe on Stage (the troupes do a dance on a stage after the parade). Caporales San Simon came second in both competitions



Thank you for letting me photograph you Marla.



I think the back story deserved a place on my strangers project and besides the photo is fabulous.

