Juxtaposition by phil_howcroft
Photo 2975

Juxtaposition

We went to Newark this afternoon as Waitrose had 25% off wine offer, which meant we could stock up on our fave wine.

The market square has an umbrella display with lots of brollies floating in mid air.

I liked the juxtaposition between Newark Town Hall and the umbrella display, so I clicked my Sony RX100VII for some photos

27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Cool display!
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful contrast! Well spotted Phil!
September 27th, 2023  
Dianne
Old and new work well together.
September 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' I think so too

@corinnec Merci Corinne , they were hard to photograph against the grey skies

@dide thanks dianne it is indeed
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Mary Poppins was here! Great shot.
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find - hope storm Agnes does not disturb this!
September 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam good shout Mags , I like it 😂

@beryl thanks beryl , it's been up all summer and is coming down in the next few days
September 27th, 2023  
