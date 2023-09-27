Sign up
Juxtaposition
We went to Newark this afternoon as Waitrose had 25% off wine offer, which meant we could stock up on our fave wine.
The market square has an umbrella display with lots of brollies floating in mid air.
I liked the juxtaposition between Newark Town Hall and the umbrella display, so I clicked my Sony RX100VII for some photos
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Tags
newark
,
umbrella
,
umbrellas
,
town hall
,
juxtaposition
Casablanca
ace
Cool display!
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful contrast! Well spotted Phil!
September 27th, 2023
Dianne
Old and new work well together.
September 27th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' I think so too
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , they were hard to photograph against the grey skies
@dide
thanks dianne it is indeed
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Mary Poppins was here! Great shot.
September 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find - hope storm Agnes does not disturb this!
September 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
good shout Mags , I like it 😂
@beryl
thanks beryl , it's been up all summer and is coming down in the next few days
September 27th, 2023
