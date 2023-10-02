Previous
Listening To Mummy by phil_howcroft
It's been a while since I did an Elsie photo.

Here she is on a walk in Gedling Country Park yesterday, listening to Jane for instructions

2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Elsie, you look marvelous! Such a little beauty.
October 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam awwww thanks Mags
October 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw, such a little beauty !
October 3rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
October 3rd, 2023  
