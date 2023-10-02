Sign up
Previous
Photo 2979
Listening To Mummy
It's been a while since I did an Elsie photo.
Here she is on a walk in Gedling Country Park yesterday, listening to Jane for instructions
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3037
photos
106
followers
95
following
816% complete
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd October 2023 1:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
whippet
,
nottingham
Mags
ace
Elsie, you look marvelous! Such a little beauty.
October 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
awwww thanks Mags
October 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw, such a little beauty !
October 3rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
October 3rd, 2023
