Previous
Phil and Elsie at Wollaton Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 2980

Phil and Elsie at Wollaton Park

Me and my best friend at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

We went for a walk this afternoon to Wollaton Park. It's a beautiful park about 3 miles outside Nottingham city centre.

Elsie and I framed naturally by the trees

4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful image! Elsie is stealing the show .
October 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , she always does :)
October 4th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah this is a beautiful capture of you both
October 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 awww thanks Lesley , always nice to post a whippet photo :)
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot of you both in a nice setting!
October 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great portrait of you and your best friend!
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise