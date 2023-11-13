I Shoot Film : Nottinghamshire Directions

I Shoot Film : Kodak ColorPlus 200 : Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens



We were driving between Newark and Arnold and I pulled over to take some photos of the filed on the right hand side of the frame.



I then saw this photo, the road signs, directions and the car driving towards me.



A quick focus, a quick click and here you have a lovely old school 35mm colour film image.



I think it makes for a half decent shot.



If you have an old film camera in your home then I recommend you to try some old school film photography. It's slower, more controlled and very rewarding (although it costs a bit). It took me me almost 3 months to shoot 24 exposures !