Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3075
Elsie and Phil on a Highfields Bridge
We went for a walk to Highfields today a public green space in the grounds of Nottingham University
Whenever we walk in the park I do a photo with my whippet on the bridge over the lake.
I've had shots with Ruby (our previous whippet) and also some with Elsie .
Here's me and Elsie posing on the bridge for Jane ( I set the camera up and then say 'click away')
It was dark and shot on 'high ISO', which I assume means my hair looks very grey !
Don't you love the green stonework?
Sony RX100VII
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3133
photos
112
followers
99
following
842% complete
View this month »
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th January 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
puppy
,
university
,
whippet
,
highfields
,
nottingham university
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot in a well chosen scene! So much green growing on all sort of places after such damp winter !
January 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely shot of the two of you. There is similar stone work around the Carilon, in Queens Park, Loughborough.
January 30th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
A very strong image. I love the mellow colors and the direct gazes from you and Elsie.
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close