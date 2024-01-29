Elsie and Phil on a Highfields Bridge

We went for a walk to Highfields today a public green space in the grounds of Nottingham University



Whenever we walk in the park I do a photo with my whippet on the bridge over the lake.



I've had shots with Ruby (our previous whippet) and also some with Elsie .



Here's me and Elsie posing on the bridge for Jane ( I set the camera up and then say 'click away')



It was dark and shot on 'high ISO', which I assume means my hair looks very grey !



Don't you love the green stonework?



Sony RX100VII