Elsie and Phil on a Highfields Bridge by phil_howcroft
Elsie and Phil on a Highfields Bridge

We went for a walk to Highfields today a public green space in the grounds of Nottingham University

Whenever we walk in the park I do a photo with my whippet on the bridge over the lake.

I've had shots with Ruby (our previous whippet) and also some with Elsie .

Here's me and Elsie posing on the bridge for Jane ( I set the camera up and then say 'click away')

It was dark and shot on 'high ISO', which I assume means my hair looks very grey !

Don't you love the green stonework?

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot in a well chosen scene! So much green growing on all sort of places after such damp winter !
January 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely shot of the two of you. There is similar stone work around the Carilon, in Queens Park, Loughborough.
January 30th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
A very strong image. I love the mellow colors and the direct gazes from you and Elsie.
January 30th, 2024  
