"Bacon or Salami" Madam ?

We had a model night at camera club last night. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.



This is model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's butcher, apron collar and tie, straw hat and a wicker basket of "ration item" goods.



BTW : The bacon is fake , it's a plastic 'lookalike' !



Do you like it? It's a bit of a different genre for my photostream. I much prefer working the street to a studio set up





