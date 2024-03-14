Previous
"Bacon or Salami" Madam ? by phil_howcroft
Photo 3110

"Bacon or Salami" Madam ?

We had a model night at camera club last night. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.

This is model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's butcher, apron collar and tie, straw hat and a wicker basket of "ration item" goods.

BTW : The bacon is fake , it's a plastic 'lookalike' !

Do you like it? It's a bit of a different genre for my photostream. I much prefer working the street to a studio set up


14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
This is just superb! I love it.
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is fantastic!
March 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags a bit different for me , wait until you see the next two characters !!!

@corinnec merci Corinne , I am pleased you like this , I am very pleased with it
March 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I love it! As you say, something a little different. I wonder if he would suit black & white, with it being 1940s? I also wonder if he’s a member of the Home Guard - real name Cpl Jones 😉🤣
March 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awesome! What a brilliant idea
March 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super evening you must have had , in spite of preferring to work the streets!! ha !! I love it ! such a wonderful character, As Carole I can see him as other characters of the '40s - fav
March 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a stunning image Phil, but what happened to the baker and the candlestick maker?
March 15th, 2024  
