Previous
Photo 3110
"Bacon or Salami" Madam ?
We had a model night at camera club last night. Our camera club hired a male model who reenacted / created three characters from the 1940's .... a butcher, undertaker and bank manager.
This is model, Ben Wilkes, doing his 1940's butcher, apron collar and tie, straw hat and a wicker basket of "ration item" goods.
BTW : The bacon is fake , it's a plastic 'lookalike' !
Do you like it? It's a bit of a different genre for my photostream. I much prefer working the street to a studio set up
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
View this month »
Mags
ace
This is just superb! I love it.
March 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is fantastic!
March 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags a bit different for me , wait until you see the next two characters !!!
@corinnec
merci Corinne , I am pleased you like this , I am very pleased with it
March 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I love it! As you say, something a little different. I wonder if he would suit black & white, with it being 1940s? I also wonder if he’s a member of the Home Guard - real name Cpl Jones 😉🤣
March 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Awesome! What a brilliant idea
March 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a super evening you must have had , in spite of preferring to work the streets!! ha !! I love it ! such a wonderful character, As Carole I can see him as other characters of the '40s - fav
March 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a stunning image Phil, but what happened to the baker and the candlestick maker?
March 15th, 2024
