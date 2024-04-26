Previous
Inside St. Mary's Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3148

Inside St. Mary's Nottingham

Another photo of the interior is St. Mary's Church in the Lace Market , Nottingham

It's a beautiful church and this shot is hand held

26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super symmetry, repetition of the arches and in the stainglass window !
April 26th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautifully shot, Phil.
April 26th, 2024  
Philippa R
Beautiful church, very nicely captured Phil, especially hand-held
April 26th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It's very clear considering it looks quite dark in here! Beautiful! fav
April 26th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Absolutely amazing!
April 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture. Your church series is fabulous!
April 26th, 2024  
