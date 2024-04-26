Sign up
Previous
Photo 3148
Inside St. Mary's Nottingham
Another photo of the interior is St. Mary's Church in the Lace Market , Nottingham
It's a beautiful church and this shot is hand held
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
6
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3206
photos
115
followers
97
following
862% complete
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th April 2024 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
window
church
chairs
stained glass
pews
nottingham
st. marys
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super symmetry, repetition of the arches and in the stainglass window !
April 26th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautifully shot, Phil.
April 26th, 2024
Philippa R
Beautiful church, very nicely captured Phil, especially hand-held
April 26th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It's very clear considering it looks quite dark in here! Beautiful! fav
April 26th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Absolutely amazing!
April 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture. Your church series is fabulous!
April 26th, 2024
