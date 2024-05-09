I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Arnold Market Place

I Shoot Film :



Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).



This is Arnold Market Place (AMP), our brand new swanky centrepiece of our town centre.



Don't you just love the vibrant colours from the film / vintage camera lens combo