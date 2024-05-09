Sign up
Photo 3158
I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Arnold Market Place
I Shoot Film :
Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).
This is Arnold Market Place (AMP), our brand new swanky centrepiece of our town centre.
Don't you just love the vibrant colours from the film / vintage camera lens combo
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
kodak
,
arnold
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
voigtlander
,
kodak ultramax 400
,
voigtländer vito b
Suzanne
ace
The reds are wonderful.
May 10th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Very smart
May 10th, 2024
