I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Arnold Market Place by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Arnold Market Place

Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).

This is Arnold Market Place (AMP), our brand new swanky centrepiece of our town centre.

Don't you just love the vibrant colours from the film / vintage camera lens combo
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
The reds are wonderful.
May 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Very smart
May 10th, 2024  
