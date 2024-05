I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Dereliction

I Shoot Film :



Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).



This is Front Street Arnold, Nottingham, part of our main shopping High Street. All these buildings are empty and are a sad reflection of today's High Street. I'm sure it is a scene seen in many towns and cities in the UK.



I think the last turn to appear at the "Working Mans Club" was in 2015 !!! FYI : For none UK readers a "turn" is an act / performer / entertainer .