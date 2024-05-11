Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 430 : Terry by phil_howcroft
We went to Calverton yesterday, to ‘watch a wedding’. We take Alfie, our Grandson to a toddler group at St. Wilfred’s church. Kirsty a youth worker at the church, who runs the toddler group was getting married, so Jane and I went to the church to watch her arrive (and leave actually). I took my camera with me too.

After the service, when the formal photos were taking place in the church grounds, we left. As we walked out of the gates I saw Terry, who was admiring the vintage wedding car.

“Nice car, isn’t it?” I said

“It is, they don’t make them like this anymore”

“It’s beautiful for sure, btw do you like Elvis?”

“Yes I’m a big fan of his”

“How did I guess that” (we both smiled)… “Did you ever get to see him sing?”

“No unfortunately, I didn’t”

“What about Graceland, have you visited?”

“I was meant to be going, while I was on leave from the Army, but I had to cancel at the last minute”

I then introduced myself and asked “Elvis” his name …..”Terry, pleased to meet you” ...we bumped fists.

Terry told me about some of his Elvis memorabilia, he was really proud of his collection

Terry is 89, “90 at Christmas” he told me !

“89, I hope I look as good at 89”

I then asked Terry for a photo and told him to lean against the wall by the church gate.

Terry walked back with Jane and myself towards the car, he lives in the village, near to the church.

Terry told me We'd made his day by talking to him, he was really pleased to meet us both.

I hope you like this photo of Terry, I think it works well.

“Thank You, Thank You very much” … "Uh huh huh" 
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
That's a lovely story Phil. Terry seems to be an interesting guy, you captured him perfectly in the photo. Did you take a photo of the wedding car?
May 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a stunning shot, Phil, and a great story too!
May 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely story , and he was so pleased to share a few words with you - perhaps he did not have much chance to talk about his favourite subject - great shot he looks well for 89 !
May 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very nice portrait and narrative!
May 12th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great story and photo. He looks like a rocker with his Elvis haircut and jean jacket.
May 12th, 2024  
