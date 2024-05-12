Previous
I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Phil and Elsie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3161

I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Phil and Elsie

I Shoot Film :

Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).

Me and my best friend, Elsie, at the Duck Park, Arnold a few weeks ago (around Easter time).

I set the camera up and told Jane to press the 'click' button !

One thing I forgot to mention in my previous posts about my vintage camera, is that I had to use an exposure meter, my late father's Weston Master V from the 1960's to give me a light reading to set the aperture and shutter speed and then guess the distance in feet !!!

Turned out OK ! Elsie always steals the show
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Zilli ace
Lovely photo. Interesting: looks like age of the camera doesn’t matter. Elsie knows how to pose!
May 13th, 2024  
Philippa R
Elsie really knows where the camera is! Nice photo and surroundings Phil
May 13th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar elsie is a clever little girl philippa

@zilli thanks Zilli Elsie will always steal the show for sure
May 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great selfie, I love Elsie’s ears
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice Selfie and of your bestie !
May 14th, 2024  
