I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Phil and Elsie

I Shoot Film :



Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old (I did say SEVENTY).



Me and my best friend, Elsie, at the Duck Park, Arnold a few weeks ago (around Easter time).



I set the camera up and told Jane to press the 'click' button !



One thing I forgot to mention in my previous posts about my vintage camera, is that I had to use an exposure meter, my late father's Weston Master V from the 1960's to give me a light reading to set the aperture and shutter speed and then guess the distance in feet !!!



Turned out OK ! Elsie always steals the show