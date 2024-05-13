I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Miriam and Josephine

I Shoot Film :



Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old .



This is Miriam and Josephine. They work at a charity shop in Calverton.



When we take Alfie to a toddler group at St. Wilfreds Church in Calverton, I nip out of the session to visit the shop looking for vintage cameras and lenses.



A few weeks ago the shop had a camera for me, a Voigtländer Vito B. When I bought the camera, I said I would return with a film in it and take Miriam and Josephine's photos. I took these photos before Easter and had them developed and printed last week.



I took the prints into the shop today, but both ladies weren't working today. So I will have to wait until next week to see what they think of the photos.



My 365 followers can of course tell me what they think ! This was shot in artificial light with a wide open aperture. I had to estimate the distance and I think I just about got the distance accurate.



Great fun this analogue photography !



