I Shoot Film : Kodak Ultramax 400 : Miriam and Josephine

Another photo shot on my Voigtländer Vito B camera, that's almost 70 years old .

This is Miriam and Josephine. They work at a charity shop in Calverton.

When we take Alfie to a toddler group at St. Wilfreds Church in Calverton, I nip out of the session to visit the shop looking for vintage cameras and lenses.

A few weeks ago the shop had a camera for me, a Voigtländer Vito B. When I bought the camera, I said I would return with a film in it and take Miriam and Josephine's photos. I took these photos before Easter and had them developed and printed last week.

I took the prints into the shop today, but both ladies weren't working today. So I will have to wait until next week to see what they think of the photos.

My 365 followers can of course tell me what they think ! This was shot in artificial light with a wide open aperture. I had to estimate the distance and I think I just about got the distance accurate.

Great fun this analogue photography !

13th May 2024 13th May 24

Corinne C ace
An impressive result for a 70 yo camera!
I'd think the ladies will love this picture.
May 14th, 2024  
