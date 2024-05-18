It all went downhill from this point forward !!!

I went to Wembley today to watch my club , "The One and Only Wanderers"... Bolton Wanderers, play Oxford United in the EFL L1 Play Off Final.



This is the scene minutes before kick off (a stupid KO time of 4.15 pm... all for TV...not the fans)



We lost 2-0, an awful performance, one of the worst Ive seen , and I've seen some rubbish since I first went in 1967 !!!! over 32,000 Bolton fans were let down.



The players were clueless and all Oxford needed to do to beat us was be organised and rough us up a bit (which they did, clattering into our midfield string maestro in the first minute) . Having said that the best team won.



Rant over, disappointment over, no football now until August. England and Scotland are in the Euros, but international football doesn't count as club football is all that matters to the discerning football supporter.



