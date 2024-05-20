Previous
Brent Civic Centre by phil_howcroft
Brent Civic Centre

This is Brent Civic Centre, I took some photos inside this modern and rather fabulous building before I attended Saturdays L1 Playoff Final at Wembley.

If you look carefully you can see the two students who I photographed for my minimalism photo (yesterdays upload)

There's a library at the top of the stairs, a registrars office on the ground floor for Weddings and Citizenship Ceremonies.

It's an excellent open space, no one was bothered about me wandering around in my Wanderers football shirt taking random photos. In fact there were several Met Police Officers taking a coffee break ( or looking out for dodgy photographers in football shirts )


20th May 2024 20th May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
I thought that must be thdm! Nice to see the wider view too.
May 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov. I grew up in Wembley which later became Brent. The Town Hall didn’t look like that then!
May 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I like it - not too many people and some of those in a most uncomfortable position.
May 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I like this and to see the wider view , Great symmetry , lines and patterns with the figures adding to this !
May 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well I’m glad you managed to avoid being detained by the “old bill”, Phil 😜 Still think it’s an odd place for people to be sitting, I kind of want to move them on, for making the place look untidy 🤣
May 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
May 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! That's a grand building!
May 21st, 2024  
