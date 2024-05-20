Brent Civic Centre

This is Brent Civic Centre, I took some photos inside this modern and rather fabulous building before I attended Saturdays L1 Playoff Final at Wembley.



If you look carefully you can see the two students who I photographed for my minimalism photo (yesterdays upload)



There's a library at the top of the stairs, a registrars office on the ground floor for Weddings and Citizenship Ceremonies.



It's an excellent open space, no one was bothered about me wandering around in my Wanderers football shirt taking random photos. In fact there were several Met Police Officers taking a coffee break ( or looking out for dodgy photographers in football shirts )





