The Queue For Security / Departures "Birmingham Airport" 5.10 a.m. by phil_howcroft
Photo 3169

The Queue For Security / Departures "Birmingham Airport" 5.10 a.m.

We've just returned from a holiday in Mallorca in Spain.

This is the queue for Security / Departures at Birmingham International Airport at 5.10 a.m. On Saturday 25 May 2024.

Yes 5.10 a.m !!! The queues snaking outside the terminal building

It took over an hour from bag drop off to get to the departures lounge !

Apparently they are upgrading the area so it won't always be like this !

A bit of a difference to the return journey this morning. It took all of 10 minutes to clear security and get to the airport departures lounge from bag drop off at Palma Airport (which is the third busiest airport in Spain, behind Madrid and Barcelona)

We had a lovely time , lots of photos to follow
25th May 2024 25th May 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
Wow Air travel is so popular these days!
June 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow great candid -no wonder of all the glum faces !
June 1st, 2024  
