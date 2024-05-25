The Queue For Security / Departures "Birmingham Airport" 5.10 a.m.

We've just returned from a holiday in Mallorca in Spain.



This is the queue for Security / Departures at Birmingham International Airport at 5.10 a.m. On Saturday 25 May 2024.



Yes 5.10 a.m !!! The queues snaking outside the terminal building



It took over an hour from bag drop off to get to the departures lounge !



Apparently they are upgrading the area so it won't always be like this !



A bit of a difference to the return journey this morning. It took all of 10 minutes to clear security and get to the airport departures lounge from bag drop off at Palma Airport (which is the third busiest airport in Spain, behind Madrid and Barcelona)



We had a lovely time , lots of photos to follow