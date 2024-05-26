Sign up
Previous
Photo 3170
Cala Mesquida Goats
These are a couple of the mountain goats that live on the rocks and dunes of Cala Mequida, Mallorca. It's a stunning beach and small resort on the North East tip of Mallorca
26th May 2024
26th May 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th May 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cliffs
,
beach
,
playa
,
spain
,
goats
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
Brigette
ace
Looks like a sweet holiday spot
June 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image so true to Mallorca!
June 1st, 2024
