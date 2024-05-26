Previous
Cala Mesquida Goats by phil_howcroft
Cala Mesquida Goats

These are a couple of the mountain goats that live on the rocks and dunes of Cala Mequida, Mallorca. It's a stunning beach and small resort on the North East tip of Mallorca

26th May 2024 26th May 24

Phil Howcroft

Brigette ace
Looks like a sweet holiday spot
June 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image so true to Mallorca!
June 1st, 2024  
