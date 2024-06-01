Previous
Coffee on the Playa by phil_howcroft
Photo 3176

Coffee on the Playa

We took a bus ride to Cal Rajada, Mallorca

3 euros one way from Cala Mesquida

Cala Rajada is quite a big resort and fishing port.

The esplanade is very pretty, trendy bars, restaurants, tapas restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream parlours and gift shops.

We stopped for a coffee in a beach bar at the end of the esplanade.

Probably the coolest location for a coffee in the resort. You step off your table directly onto the beach.

5.80 euros for two cafe con leche , bargain !


1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

What a lovely view for sipping coffee.
June 6th, 2024  
Great minimalist pic!
June 6th, 2024  
Lovely image.
June 6th, 2024  
