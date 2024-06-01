Sign up
Photo 3176
Coffee on the Playa
We took a bus ride to Cal Rajada, Mallorca
3 euros one way from Cala Mesquida
Cala Rajada is quite a big resort and fishing port.
The esplanade is very pretty, trendy bars, restaurants, tapas restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream parlours and gift shops.
We stopped for a coffee in a beach bar at the end of the esplanade.
Probably the coolest location for a coffee in the resort. You step off your table directly onto the beach.
5.80 euros for two cafe con leche , bargain !
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3236
photos
116
followers
98
following
870% complete
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
31st May 2024 8:51am
Privacy
Public
coffee
,
beach
,
bokeh
,
cafe con leche
,
cala rajada
Wendy
ace
What a lovely view for sipping coffee.
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great minimalist pic!
June 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely image.
June 6th, 2024
