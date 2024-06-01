Coffee on the Playa

We took a bus ride to Cal Rajada, Mallorca



3 euros one way from Cala Mesquida



Cala Rajada is quite a big resort and fishing port.



The esplanade is very pretty, trendy bars, restaurants, tapas restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream parlours and gift shops.



We stopped for a coffee in a beach bar at the end of the esplanade.



Probably the coolest location for a coffee in the resort. You step off your table directly onto the beach.



5.80 euros for two cafe con leche , bargain !





