100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 433 : Isla (Harley Hope)

was in Nottingham with my little whippet and my camera wandering around Nottingham taking some photos. As we walked down the steps by the Nottingham Contemporary I met Isla. She was walking with some friends who had skate boards. As we got to the bottom of the steps her friends skated down the long pathway, leaving Isla holding a guitar.



I thought Isla looked really cool and noticed her outfit had some “Harley Quinn” accessories. I asked her if she skated and she said “not in these boots” (massive platforms). I then introduced myself to Isla and asked her if it was OK to take some photos of her.



Isla said “Yes” straight away.



Isla, known as Harley Hope on social media platforms, is a Music Technology student at Confetti in Nottingham. The Harley Hope handle is a tribute to Harley Quinn, a character from American DC Comics.



I asked Isla what her career prospects were following completion of her course. Isla said she would love to progress into a career in social media. Her mother suggested she try her hand at photography as she had a good eye. I showed Isla some of my photos on my Instagram account and Isla seemed very impressed.



I asked about the “Harley Quinn” connection. Harley was a character who she connected with. Isla is a very talented make up artist.



I also asked about the guitar, Isla doesn’t play , she was holding it for one of her friends !



That was it, I took some lovely photos and we connected on Insta’.



Thank you for the photos Isla / Harley, I really “hope” (see what I did there) you like them, best wishes for your studying and your career choices.

