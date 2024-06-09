Holiday Entertainment

Most holiday hotels in Spain have entertainment for the guests in the evening . Many years ago it was provided by the in house animation team, but nowadays it is usually professional entertainers.
Our hotel in Mallorca had an eclectic mix of entertainers.
This set of photos is from a Tina Turner tribute act, the role of Tina being performed by Charlotte @charliestarrproductions
Charlotte and her dancers, performed a high energy show lasting 90 minutes. It was well received by the guests of the Vanity Suites Hotel, Cala Mesquida , Mallorca . Charlotte originates from Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, a mere 20 minutes drive from our house. Thank you for the night's entertainment Charlotte.
I posted this in black and white as the stage lighting was continually changing colours and did not include a 'white' spotlight.
@philippar yes , I did wonder why she was followed on insta by a nottingham fashion outlet