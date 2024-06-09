Previous
Holiday Entertainment by phil_howcroft
Holiday Entertainment

Most holiday hotels in Spain have entertainment for the guests in the evening . Many years ago it was provided by the in house animation team, but nowadays it is usually professional entertainers.

Our hotel in Mallorca had an eclectic mix of entertainers.

This set of photos is from a Tina Turner tribute act, the role of Tina being performed by Charlotte @charliestarrproductions
Charlotte and her dancers, performed a high energy show lasting 90 minutes. It was well received by the guests of the Vanity Suites Hotel, Cala Mesquida , Mallorca . Charlotte originates from Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, a mere 20 minutes drive from our house. Thank you for the night's entertainment Charlotte.

I posted this in black and white as the stage lighting was continually changing colours and did not include a 'white' spotlight.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Spectacular pic Phil! How funny is it that Charlotte is from a place so close to you and you see her in Mallorca!
June 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful image Phil. She doesn't seem to have much on!
June 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady she had a body suit on underneath her frilly dress

@philippar yes , I did wonder why she was followed on insta by a nottingham fashion outlet
June 9th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Can’t beat a bit of holiday entertainment.
June 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford I think it's changed a lot since the early days Carole , for the better too , some of the shows are really professional and the performers very talented
June 9th, 2024  
