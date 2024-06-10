Previous
Lace Market Juxtaposition by phil_howcroft
Photo 3181

Lace Market Juxtaposition

I took this photo for the juxtaposition between the modern lines of the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery and the The Unitarian Church, now the Pitcher and Piano pub.

Both are set in Nottingham's historic Lace Market . If you look carefully at the Art Gallery facade you can see Nottingham Lace patterns
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
very nice juxtaposition phil
June 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette thank you brigette :)
June 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes I see the lace patterns. We visited Nottingham about 20 years ago, and enjoyed the lace museum
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise