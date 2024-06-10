Sign up
Previous
Photo 3181
Lace Market Juxtaposition
I took this photo for the juxtaposition between the modern lines of the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery and the The Unitarian Church, now the Pitcher and Piano pub.
Both are set in Nottingham's historic Lace Market . If you look carefully at the Art Gallery facade you can see Nottingham Lace patterns
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black and white
,
church
,
street photography
,
leica
,
art gallery
,
mono
,
lace
,
juxtaposition
,
leica q2 monochrom
Brigette
ace
very nice juxtaposition phil
June 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@brigette
thank you brigette :)
June 10th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes I see the lace patterns. We visited Nottingham about 20 years ago, and enjoyed the lace museum
June 10th, 2024
