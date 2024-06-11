Previous
Descending the steps by phil_howcroft
Photo 3183

Descending the steps

I love these steps in Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.

The path, Carrer Rajada, connects the one street in Cala Mesquida village to the path that leads to the Playa.

I waited a few minutes for someone to walk down the path in the middle .

This lady and her two boys were ideal for the photo.

Good isn't it ?
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Philippa R
Very nice! The two boys look slightly worried about all those steps which give a very interesting illusion (well the steps do it to my eyes anyway!) You got the focus just right, great pic.
June 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's a lot of steps! Lovely capture. Your patience paid off.
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise