Previous
Photo 3183
Descending the steps
I love these steps in Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.
The path, Carrer Rajada, connects the one street in Cala Mesquida village to the path that leads to the Playa.
I waited a few minutes for someone to walk down the path in the middle .
This lady and her two boys were ideal for the photo.
Good isn't it ?
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3242
photos
116
followers
98
following
872% complete
View this month »
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
30th May 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
path
,
steps
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
,
streetie
Philippa R
Very nice! The two boys look slightly worried about all those steps which give a very interesting illusion (well the steps do it to my eyes anyway!) You got the focus just right, great pic.
June 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's a lot of steps! Lovely capture. Your patience paid off.
June 11th, 2024
