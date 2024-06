Still Life

It was camera club practical night last night. We all the out cameras and gear down to the club and take some photos of various "table top setups" and have some geeky camera talk , comparing gear, photos etc.



These are flowers from Christina's garden, lit by Marlie's soft box (from the right of the frame) and shot against a backdrop of a printed card.



Turned out OK.



Sony RX100VII, hand held