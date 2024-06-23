Sign up
Previous
Photo 3192
Sing
One more image from yesterday's stunning performance of the Gang Of Angels choir, The GAO, at Arnold Summer Fair.
The choir members were paired in two's sharing a microphone.
The colours and expressions of two choir members is what makes this photo.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd June 2024 2:42pm
Tags
of
,
angels
,
choir
,
gang
,
goa
Krista Marson
ace
I can practically hear them!
June 23rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@blueberry1222
they sound awesome Krista
June 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Singing their hearts out!
June 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice shot 🎶
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful capture of these singers!
June 23rd, 2024
