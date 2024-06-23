Previous
Sing by phil_howcroft
Sing

One more image from yesterday's stunning performance of the Gang Of Angels choir, The GAO, at Arnold Summer Fair.

The choir members were paired in two's sharing a microphone.

The colours and expressions of two choir members is what makes this photo.

23rd June 2024

Phil Howcroft

Krista Marson ace
I can practically hear them!
June 23rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@blueberry1222 they sound awesome Krista
June 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Singing their hearts out!
June 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice shot 🎶
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture of these singers!
June 23rd, 2024  
