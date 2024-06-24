Previous
You Can Leave Your Hat On by phil_howcroft
Photo 3193

You Can Leave Your Hat On

My humans wear hats in summer when it gets warm and sunny.

My humans told me I had to wear a hat as it was a lovely summer day today.

I'm not stupid you know , I'm a clever whippet , they only put the hat on me so they could laugh , smile and say awwwwwwww , oh and my Human Dad got his camera out !!!!

Shortly after the little photoshoot , I got a dog treat for being a good model and the hat was returned to my dog cupboard !!! I have a dog cupboard you know !!!!
Phil Howcroft

