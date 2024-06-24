Sign up
Previous
Photo 3193
You Can Leave Your Hat On
My humans wear hats in summer when it gets warm and sunny.
My humans told me I had to wear a hat as it was a lovely summer day today.
I'm not stupid you know , I'm a clever whippet , they only put the hat on me so they could laugh , smile and say awwwwwwww , oh and my Human Dad got his camera out !!!!
Shortly after the little photoshoot , I got a dog treat for being a good model and the hat was returned to my dog cupboard !!! I have a dog cupboard you know !!!!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
hat
,
dog
,
sign
,
sunglasses
,
summer
,
whippet
,
nottingham
