I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : War Memorial

I'm continuing my 35mm film project with a relatively new camera. The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, with AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.



The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I found the camera in a charity shop (about £10-00) , I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).



This is the war memorial at Arnot Hill Park , Arnold , I think I may have shot this in the Autumn of 2023.



I'm a bit disappointed with my results , the camera , lens , film combo appears to work well at infinity, but close up work , especially headshots, which seem a bit soft, whether it is the autofocus not working right or the inability of the film emulation to capture the subtle shadow differences .

BTW : The film has been in the camera for probably 1 year !!!

