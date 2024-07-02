Previous
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : War Memorial by phil_howcroft
Photo 3201

I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : War Memorial

I'm continuing my 35mm film project with a relatively new camera. The Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, with AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.

The 1000F is the first auto focus camera I've used with film, I found the camera in a charity shop (about £10-00) , I paired it with a 50mm f1.8 Canon lens (from when I shot Canon).

This is the war memorial at Arnot Hill Park , Arnold , I think I may have shot this in the Autumn of 2023.

I'm a bit disappointed with my results , the camera , lens , film combo appears to work well at infinity, but close up work , especially headshots, which seem a bit soft, whether it is the autofocus not working right or the inability of the film emulation to capture the subtle shadow differences .
BTW : The film has been in the camera for probably 1 year !!!
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Interesting, could be the focus mechanism or the film compatability. Fun to play though, eh?
July 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa, I think it is probably the focus mechanismok
July 2nd, 2024  
KWind ace
Nice B&W!
July 2nd, 2024  
Zilli ace
Looks good to my untrained eyes
July 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful memorial
July 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image with a vintage feel
July 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice mono shot!
July 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise