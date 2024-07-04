Previous
Shadow Bikers by phil_howcroft
Photo 3202

Shadow Bikers

We had a camera club trip to a local bike / Karting centre last week.

I took some photos, far too many and lots of duplicates.

I liked this photo, the sun was setting and the bikers came down the hill with the sharp bends of the circuit

The camera club visit the circuit 3 years ago, so I got lots of identical shots , including one very similar to this !!!


4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

