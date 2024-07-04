Sign up
Previous
Photo 3202
Shadow Bikers
We had a camera club trip to a local bike / Karting centre last week.
I took some photos, far too many and lots of duplicates.
I liked this photo, the sun was setting and the bikers came down the hill with the sharp bends of the circuit
The camera club visit the circuit 3 years ago, so I got lots of identical shots , including one very similar to this !!!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Tags
shadows
,
bikes
,
racing
,
motorbikes
