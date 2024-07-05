Sign up
Photo 3203
Safety Stewards
Another photo from last weeks cameo club outing to a local motorbike / karting circuit .
As photographers we like to say we paint with light.
Well I loved the light here, the low evening sun falling on the track and the flag waving stewards ...well they wave the flags when there is an incident !!!!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
5
1
365
DSC-RX100M7
27th June 2024 7:35pm
Pat Knowles
ace
Nice evening low light. I love it in colour too. The guys must love that!
July 5th, 2024
