Safety Stewards by phil_howcroft
Safety Stewards

Another photo from last weeks cameo club outing to a local motorbike / karting circuit .

As photographers we like to say we paint with light.

Well I loved the light here, the low evening sun falling on the track and the flag waving stewards ...well they wave the flags when there is an incident !!!!

5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Pat Knowles ace
Nice evening low light. I love it in colour too. The guys must love that!
July 5th, 2024  
