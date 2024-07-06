Previous
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Arnold Working Mens Club
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Arnold Working Mens Club

My 35mm film.
Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, paired with my Canon 50mm f1.8 lens.
AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.

This is the fire exit / emergency exit / back door to Arnold Working Mens Club.

No "turns" or "punters" (entertainment acts / social club members) have walked through this door for 9 years. The club closed in 2015.

Gritty , urban life in Arnold , Nottingham, captured on 35mm film
Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson
Such a shame, but great memories
July 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady Working mens clubs are perhaps a thing of the past Judith, very old school
July 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
The good old working man’s club! What has taken their place…..man sheds? Sad & your photo illustrates this.
July 6th, 2024  
Mags
How sad to see it boarded up. Nice b&w image.
July 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
I guess they’re not working any more! Very wheel tappers & shunters.
July 6th, 2024  
