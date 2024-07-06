Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3204
I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Arnold Working Mens Club
My 35mm film.
Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, paired with my Canon 50mm f1.8 lens.
AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.
This is the fire exit / emergency exit / back door to Arnold Working Mens Club.
No "turns" or "punters" (entertainment acts / social club members) have walked through this door for 9 years. The club closed in 2015.
Gritty , urban life in Arnold , Nottingham, captured on 35mm film
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3263
photos
116
followers
98
following
877% complete
View this month »
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
urban
,
gritty
,
film is not dead
,
i shoot film
,
streetie
,
agfaphoto apx 400
,
agfa photo
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a shame, but great memories
July 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
Working mens clubs are perhaps a thing of the past Judith, very old school
July 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
The good old working man’s club! What has taken their place…..man sheds? Sad & your photo illustrates this.
July 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
How sad to see it boarded up. Nice b&w image.
July 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I guess they’re not working any more! Very wheel tappers & shunters.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close