I Shoot Film : AgfaPhoto APX 400 : Canon EOS 1000F : Arnold Working Mens Club

My 35mm film.

Canon EOS 1000F, launched in 34 years ago, paired with my Canon 50mm f1.8 lens.

AgfaPhoto APX 400 black and white film.



This is the fire exit / emergency exit / back door to Arnold Working Mens Club.



No "turns" or "punters" (entertainment acts / social club members) have walked through this door for 9 years. The club closed in 2015.



Gritty , urban life in Arnold , Nottingham, captured on 35mm film