Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3205
Phil's Hanging Baskets
These are our hanging baskets.
They are not shop bought, I do them myself.
I buy a variety bedding plants (garden centres, Lidl , Aldi , Homebase etc.) and arrange them in the baskets at the end of May (first weekend in June this year, I was late, due to our holiday).
I give them lots of TLC, feed them regularly and dead head the flowers when required.
They usually last until the end of Augst when they start to look a bit tired and leggy.
I hope they bring joy to those who live on the street or visit our street. Well if not joy, perhaps an admiring glance.
Maybe an admiring glance from the 365 community too.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3264
photos
116
followers
98
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th July 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
house
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
hanging baskets
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, well done Phil!
July 7th, 2024
amyK
ace
They look professionally done! (And I love the clouds reflected on your door)
July 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close