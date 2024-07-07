Previous
Phil's Hanging Baskets by phil_howcroft
Photo 3205

These are our hanging baskets.

They are not shop bought, I do them myself.

I buy a variety bedding plants (garden centres, Lidl , Aldi , Homebase etc.) and arrange them in the baskets at the end of May (first weekend in June this year, I was late, due to our holiday).

I give them lots of TLC, feed them regularly and dead head the flowers when required.

They usually last until the end of Augst when they start to look a bit tired and leggy.

I hope they bring joy to those who live on the street or visit our street. Well if not joy, perhaps an admiring glance.

Maybe an admiring glance from the 365 community too.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, well done Phil!
July 7th, 2024  
amyK ace
They look professionally done! (And I love the clouds reflected on your door)
July 7th, 2024  
