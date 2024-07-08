Previous
Eunice and Al at Cosplay by phil_howcroft
Photo 3206

Eunice and Al at Cosplay

I was going to make Eunice and Al part of my strangers project, but photographing attendees from a Cosplay event is probably too easy to be considered part of my strangers project.

Most Cosplayers want to be photographed, so I didn't need to work too hard to get the photo.

Having said that, Al, on the right of the frame, is now a retired cosplayer and she told me that they were wearing national costumes (Al , Chinese)

The two ladies will soon be related and Eunice will become Al's Auntie .....I had to pause and think to work that out !

I'm not too sure about the national costumes, Al's instagram said she was being a 'pirate' at the Nottingham EmCom Cosplay event !



8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

Maggiemae ace
A happy couple dressed interestingly! I'll have to find out what cosplay is all about.
July 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great outfits - I love how you don’t want to make your life easy!
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
If you didn't know them they still qualify as strangers. It's your smart thinking of going to a cosplay event that got the shot. It's great! take the credit. fav
July 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Interesting, I had to look up cosplays. I would have enjoyed it when younger and probably even now! I’d either be a princess or librarian!
Al does look more pirate than a Chinese costume, but really I wouldn’t know. Fun photo.
July 8th, 2024  
