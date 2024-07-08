Eunice and Al at Cosplay

I was going to make Eunice and Al part of my strangers project, but photographing attendees from a Cosplay event is probably too easy to be considered part of my strangers project.



Most Cosplayers want to be photographed, so I didn't need to work too hard to get the photo.



Having said that, Al, on the right of the frame, is now a retired cosplayer and she told me that they were wearing national costumes (Al , Chinese)



The two ladies will soon be related and Eunice will become Al's Auntie .....I had to pause and think to work that out !



I'm not too sure about the national costumes, Al's instagram said she was being a 'pirate' at the Nottingham EmCom Cosplay event !







