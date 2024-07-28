Dogs Of Pride : Shadow

I met lots of dogs and their humans at Nottingham Pride yesterday.



This is Shadow, a Bedlington Whippet cross, with her human, Harley.



I could have done with a couple more stops on my aperture to ensure Shadow is a tad sharper !



Shadow reminds me of Claude Greengrass's dog, Alfred from the iconic ITV series Heartbeat, which ran from 1992 until 2010



