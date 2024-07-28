Previous
Dogs Of Pride : Shadow by phil_howcroft
Photo 3220

Dogs Of Pride : Shadow

I met lots of dogs and their humans at Nottingham Pride yesterday.

This is Shadow, a Bedlington Whippet cross, with her human, Harley.

I could have done with a couple more stops on my aperture to ensure Shadow is a tad sharper !

Shadow reminds me of Claude Greengrass's dog, Alfred from the iconic ITV series Heartbeat, which ran from 1992 until 2010

28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
Another terrific portrait of the two of them
July 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thank you suzanne , that's so kind
July 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
She is looking at Shadow with such affection
July 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , yes it's a real moment for sure
July 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 28th, 2024  
Philippa R
Harley looks so proud of Shadow, what a sweet photo!
July 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love this one, Phil. You can definitely see the love between them
July 28th, 2024  
