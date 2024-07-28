Sign up
Photo 3220
Dogs Of Pride : Shadow
I met lots of dogs and their humans at Nottingham Pride yesterday.
This is Shadow, a Bedlington Whippet cross, with her human, Harley.
I could have done with a couple more stops on my aperture to ensure Shadow is a tad sharper !
Shadow reminds me of Claude Greengrass's dog, Alfred from the iconic ITV series Heartbeat, which ran from 1992 until 2010
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dog
,
human
,
pride
,
notts pride
Suzanne
ace
Another terrific portrait of the two of them
July 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
thank you suzanne , that's so kind
July 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
She is looking at Shadow with such affection
July 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , yes it's a real moment for sure
July 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 28th, 2024
Philippa R
Harley looks so proud of Shadow, what a sweet photo!
July 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love this one, Phil. You can definitely see the love between them
July 28th, 2024
