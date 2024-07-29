Previous
Dogs of Pride : Shiva by phil_howcroft
Photo 3221

Dogs of Pride : Shiva

Some of you may remember Shiva, his human, Dhiren, was one of my strangers , from March this year.

Shiva is a Podenco, a Spanish dog. He was rescued from Spain over two years ago.

I recognised Shiva at Pride on Saturday and had a chat with his humans. I just had to photograph him again

Shiva and Dhiren on St, Patricks day ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-03-20

29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A smart looking pup! You captured a beautiful portrait!
July 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
He could get airborne with those ears! What a great face.
July 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot of this unusual looking dog. Looks a bit as if he has features of several breeds.
July 29th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
Beautiful dog, looks great wearing a rainbow.
July 29th, 2024  
