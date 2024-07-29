Sign up
Previous
Photo 3221
Dogs of Pride : Shiva
Some of you may remember Shiva, his human, Dhiren, was one of my strangers , from March this year.
Shiva is a Podenco, a Spanish dog. He was rescued from Spain over two years ago.
I recognised Shiva at Pride on Saturday and had a chat with his humans. I just had to photograph him again
Shiva and Dhiren on St, Patricks day ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2024-03-20
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
4
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Corinne C
ace
A smart looking pup! You captured a beautiful portrait!
July 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He could get airborne with those ears! What a great face.
July 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot of this unusual looking dog. Looks a bit as if he has features of several breeds.
July 29th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Beautiful dog, looks great wearing a rainbow.
July 29th, 2024
