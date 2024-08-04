Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
Winy Smiles
This is a follow up from yesterday's stranger photo of Markus.
This is Winy, Markus's colleague at "Awesome Chips" in Leicester.
Winy asked me to take her photo after I'd took Markus's photo.
I didn't get a back story for Winy, but I asked Markus to show her the photo on the strangers posting.
I've since been contacted by Winy, on Facebook and Insta' and she simply loves the photo.
Winy is a volunteer at Leicester West Salvation Army, helping in the kitchen and taking to the streets of Leicester, selling the "War Cry" magazine and collecting donations.
Thank you for the friendly service Winy and well done with your volunteering at Sally Army.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
3rd August 2024 11:13am
Tags
smile
,
black and white
,
street photography
,
chips
,
mono
,
monochrome
Casablanca
ace
Winy has a fantastic smile :) And I absolutely adore the Sally Army, amazing people who do incredible work.
August 4th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
You keep these great portraits coming and, through you, we meet the most interesting people!
August 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah what a wonderful smile. Love Winy!
August 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A super portrait and smile
August 4th, 2024
