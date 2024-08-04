Previous
Winy Smiles by phil_howcroft
Winy Smiles

This is a follow up from yesterday's stranger photo of Markus.

This is Winy, Markus's colleague at "Awesome Chips" in Leicester.

Winy asked me to take her photo after I'd took Markus's photo.

I didn't get a back story for Winy, but I asked Markus to show her the photo on the strangers posting.

I've since been contacted by Winy, on Facebook and Insta' and she simply loves the photo.

Winy is a volunteer at Leicester West Salvation Army, helping in the kitchen and taking to the streets of Leicester, selling the "War Cry" magazine and collecting donations.

Thank you for the friendly service Winy and well done with your volunteering at Sally Army.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Winy has a fantastic smile :) And I absolutely adore the Sally Army, amazing people who do incredible work.
August 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
You keep these great portraits coming and, through you, we meet the most interesting people!
August 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah what a wonderful smile. Love Winy!
August 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A super portrait and smile
August 4th, 2024  
