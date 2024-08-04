Winy Smiles

This is a follow up from yesterday's stranger photo of Markus.



This is Winy, Markus's colleague at "Awesome Chips" in Leicester.



Winy asked me to take her photo after I'd took Markus's photo.



I didn't get a back story for Winy, but I asked Markus to show her the photo on the strangers posting.



I've since been contacted by Winy, on Facebook and Insta' and she simply loves the photo.



Winy is a volunteer at Leicester West Salvation Army, helping in the kitchen and taking to the streets of Leicester, selling the "War Cry" magazine and collecting donations.



Thank you for the friendly service Winy and well done with your volunteering at Sally Army.

