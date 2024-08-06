Previous
Drone Queen at Binks Yard by phil_howcroft
Drone Queen at Binks Yard

Another phot from Sundays music festival at Binks Yard, Nottingham

This is Drone Queen, Lewis and Elliot , and "Alt Rock" due playing originals for a 40 minute session.

Two talented guys, not our preferred genre of music though.

Looks good in mono though
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2024  
