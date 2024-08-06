Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Drone Queen at Binks Yard
Another phot from Sundays music festival at Binks Yard, Nottingham
This is Drone Queen, Lewis and Elliot , and "Alt Rock" due playing originals for a 40 minute session.
Two talented guys, not our preferred genre of music though.
Looks good in mono though
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3289
photos
118
followers
98
following
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th August 2024 2:14pm
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
drums
,
festival
,
musicians
,
nottingham
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2024
