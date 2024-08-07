Sign up
Previous
Photo 3230
33 Castle Gate, Nottingham
This is an image from a few weeks ago when Elsie and I had a wander around the streets of Nottingham.
Castle Gate connects Nottingham Castle to the City Centre. I think visitors might look away when they see this building.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
6
1
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
city
,
mono
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
streetie
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice b&w, Phil. Time takes a toll on buildings and us, unfortunately! My facade could use a makeover too! ;)
August 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great candid street shot but very sad
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely candid and interesting old building!
August 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in mono
August 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
In need of a bit of TLC. Nicely suited to mono though.
August 7th, 2024
