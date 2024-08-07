Previous
33 Castle Gate, Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3230

33 Castle Gate, Nottingham

This is an image from a few weeks ago when Elsie and I had a wander around the streets of Nottingham.

Castle Gate connects Nottingham Castle to the City Centre. I think visitors might look away when they see this building.

7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice b&w, Phil. Time takes a toll on buildings and us, unfortunately! My facade could use a makeover too! ;)
August 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great candid street shot but very sad
August 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely candid and interesting old building!
August 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice in mono
August 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
In need of a bit of TLC. Nicely suited to mono though.
August 7th, 2024  
