Fairground Ride in the Rain

We went to a community fun day in Kimberley, Notts on Thursday with Willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) and Claire (our daughter).



A summer afternoon in August, you'd expect sunshine and blue skies, or maybe fluffy clouds, not persistent rain for 3 hours !!!



We had our picnic in the car as opposed to the park !



It rained most of the time, well all of the time really.



This is Alfie and Willow, on the little train, th one that goes round and round a circular track.



"We want the purple train Papa"



Alfie with his knitted hoodie (from my late mother's next door neighbour, who knots lots of items for both of them) protecting him from the rain , Willow looking a bit wet !!!



BTW : A frame within a frame , a classic composition.



