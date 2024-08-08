Previous
Fairground Ride in the Rain by phil_howcroft
Fairground Ride in the Rain

We went to a community fun day in Kimberley, Notts on Thursday with Willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) and Claire (our daughter).

A summer afternoon in August, you'd expect sunshine and blue skies, or maybe fluffy clouds, not persistent rain for 3 hours !!!

We had our picnic in the car as opposed to the park !

It rained most of the time, well all of the time really.

This is Alfie and Willow, on the little train, th one that goes round and round a circular track.

"We want the purple train Papa"

Alfie with his knitted hoodie (from my late mother's next door neighbour, who knots lots of items for both of them) protecting him from the rain , Willow looking a bit wet !!!

BTW : A frame within a frame , a classic composition.

8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Suzanne ace
Great shot! The apples haven't fallen far from the tree!!
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so cute - like two peas in a pod !!
August 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well I don’t think either if them care a jot about the rain! They look happy & excited especially little Alfie. You can see it in his little face! Lovely family days!
August 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Such lovely grandkids! They don’t seem to mind the rain. That’s probably the picnic they’ll remember when they’re 65!
August 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such fun!
August 9th, 2024  
julia ace
Cute shot.. well framed..
August 9th, 2024  
