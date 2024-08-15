Sign up
Previous
Photo 3236
Urban Geese
Canada Geese , swimming along the Nottingham-Beeston Canal today.
The canal is an urban canal connecting the River Trent at Trent Bridge to The River Trent at Beeston Weir.
This section runs parallel to London Road
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3296
photos
118
followers
98
following
886% complete
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th August 2024 9:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
canal
,
geese
,
nottingham
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. I love walking the canals in your part of thee world
August 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Sometimes I think canals are such an odd mix of scruffy graffiti and overgrown pathways through industrial areas and yet then there is the water and the nature that enjoys living on it.
August 15th, 2024
