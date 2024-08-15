Previous
Urban Geese by phil_howcroft
Urban Geese

Canada Geese , swimming along the Nottingham-Beeston Canal today.

The canal is an urban canal connecting the River Trent at Trent Bridge to The River Trent at Beeston Weir.

This section runs parallel to London Road


15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
886% complete

Suzanne ace
Good shot. I love walking the canals in your part of thee world
August 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sometimes I think canals are such an odd mix of scruffy graffiti and overgrown pathways through industrial areas and yet then there is the water and the nature that enjoys living on it.
August 15th, 2024  
