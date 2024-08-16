Sign up
Previous
Photo 3237
Nottingham Departures
We popped up onto street level from our canal walk to make our way to Hopkinsons , a cafe , antique shop , for a coffee. In fact everything you could think of is under 1 roof at Hopkinsons.
We hd to walk through Nottingham railway station concourse, so I had to take a photo...
Lots of departures from Nottingham on a Friday morning !
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
1
Embed Code
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3297
photos
118
followers
98
following
886% complete
View this month »
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th August 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
railway station
,
streetie
Pat Knowles
ace
Now that young man has purpose in life….he's obviously on a mission! Great photo of station life! Could be a young farmer as he has the sweat shirt on!
August 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A great glimpse into everyday life in your part of the world..
August 16th, 2024
