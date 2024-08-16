Previous
Nottingham Departures by phil_howcroft
Photo 3237

Nottingham Departures

We popped up onto street level from our canal walk to make our way to Hopkinsons , a cafe , antique shop , for a coffee. In fact everything you could think of is under 1 roof at Hopkinsons.

We hd to walk through Nottingham railway station concourse, so I had to take a photo...

Lots of departures from Nottingham on a Friday morning !
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Now that young man has purpose in life….he's obviously on a mission! Great photo of station life! Could be a young farmer as he has the sweat shirt on!
August 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A great glimpse into everyday life in your part of the world..
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise