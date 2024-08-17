Previous
Elsie doing what Whippet's Do by phil_howcroft
Photo 3238

Elsie doing what Whippet's Do

Elsie doing what Whippet's Do .... Running

Elsie off lead and running free at Burntstump Country Park this afternoon.

She runs in big circles between Jane and myself !

I shot this just pointing my camera in the direction the was running and hoping I got a shot. I got the shot !

17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft




Casablanca ace
Lol! What a joyful shot, I love it! ❤️
August 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
August 17th, 2024  
