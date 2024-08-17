Sign up
Previous
Photo 3238
Elsie doing what Whippet's Do
Elsie doing what Whippet's Do .... Running
Elsie off lead and running free at Burntstump Country Park this afternoon.
She runs in big circles between Jane and myself !
I shot this just pointing my camera in the direction the was running and hoping I got a shot. I got the shot !
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Phil Howcroft
dog
run
field
pet
running
whippet
nottingham
burntstump country park
sight hound
Casablanca
Lol! What a joyful shot, I love it! ❤️
August 17th, 2024
Suzanne
Great shot!
August 17th, 2024
