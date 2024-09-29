Previous
Darcie and Gracie in the Woods by phil_howcroft
Darcie and Gracie in the Woods

I've not done much photography this week as I was doing some prep for some camera club meetings, so here is another photo from the photoshoot earlier this month at Papplewick Pumping Station.

This is Darcie riding Gracie through the woods.

It was a gentle trot rather than a gallop.

Hope you like this
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Enchanting capture!
September 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This is magical
September 29th, 2024  
mike ace
excellent composition with the tunnel of trees behind the subject
September 29th, 2024  
