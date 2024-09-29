Sign up
Photo 3271
Darcie and Gracie in the Woods
I've not done much photography this week as I was doing some prep for some camera club meetings, so here is another photo from the photoshoot earlier this month at Papplewick Pumping Station.
This is Darcie riding Gracie through the woods.
It was a gentle trot rather than a gallop.
Hope you like this
29th September 2024
Tags
horse
,
woods
,
horses
,
woodland
,
model
,
redhead
,
photoshoot
Mags
ace
Enchanting capture!
September 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This is magical
September 29th, 2024
mike
ace
excellent composition with the tunnel of trees behind the subject
September 29th, 2024
