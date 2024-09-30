Previous
People Make The Place by phil_howcroft
People Make The Place

Another of my Black and White street shots, while walking around Nottingham with Elsie.

The Brick building is being demolished, it's part of the old "Broadmarsh Shopping Mall", once a major Nottingham shopping hub. It was pretty bleak though.

The area is being regenerated, with green spaces and crowd funded skateparks and basketball areas.

"People Make The Place" ...that could apply to 365 too !
Phil Howcroft

LManning (Laura)
I like the angle of the street against the lines of brick and windows. And I completely agree about 365!
September 30th, 2024  
Suzanne
Absolutely agree on all counts including 365, and I like the composition
September 30th, 2024  
