Previous
Photo 3272
People Make The Place
Another of my Black and White street shots, while walking around Nottingham with Elsie.
The Brick building is being demolished, it's part of the old "Broadmarsh Shopping Mall", once a major Nottingham shopping hub. It was pretty bleak though.
The area is being regenerated, with green spaces and crowd funded skateparks and basketball areas.
"People Make The Place" ...that could apply to 365 too !
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3336
photos
114
followers
96
following
896% complete
View this month »
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
10th July 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
streetie
,
broadmarsh
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the angle of the street against the lines of brick and windows. And I completely agree about 365!
September 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Absolutely agree on all counts including 365, and I like the composition
September 30th, 2024
