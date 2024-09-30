People Make The Place

Another of my Black and White street shots, while walking around Nottingham with Elsie.



The Brick building is being demolished, it's part of the old "Broadmarsh Shopping Mall", once a major Nottingham shopping hub. It was pretty bleak though.



The area is being regenerated, with green spaces and crowd funded skateparks and basketball areas.



"People Make The Place" ...that could apply to 365 too !

