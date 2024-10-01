Previous
Orange Dog by phil_howcroft
Photo 3273

Orange Dog

I saw this dog today, he was tied up to a post while his human had gone into a nearby shop.

It has rained for over 48 hours now, it's never stopped, hence his orange coat ! He was just about under cover.

I gave him a stroke and had a chat with him, he wagged his tail and seemed pleased to chat to me !

I asked him if I could take his photo (Sony Xperia IV mobile phone shot), he wagged his tail in approval.

Black and orange against a bland bright background. I edited the photo on my phone to ensure you can see the details in his fur and eyes.

My hands smelt of "wet dog" after I'd said goodbye to him !!!

1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
Goodness me, he is cocooned in there! You wouldn’t lose him in that colour, would you?
October 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca he was very snug Casa, it was absolutely pouring down, but not too cold for a furry dog , perhaps a raincoat !!!
October 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
High Vis dog attire!
October 1st, 2024  
Philippa R
Lol oh he's so cute! Poor doggie, poor Phil with all that rain. Lovely photo
October 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
He's really sweet, and you tell a wonderful story Phil. We both laughed at this one 🤣 😂
October 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This is hilarious - he doesn’t look very happy
October 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Looks like old fashioned long underwear. Sweet shot of this fur baby.
October 1st, 2024  
