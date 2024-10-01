Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3273
Orange Dog
I saw this dog today, he was tied up to a post while his human had gone into a nearby shop.
It has rained for over 48 hours now, it's never stopped, hence his orange coat ! He was just about under cover.
I gave him a stroke and had a chat with him, he wagged his tail and seemed pleased to chat to me !
I asked him if I could take his photo (Sony Xperia IV mobile phone shot), he wagged his tail in approval.
Black and orange against a bland bright background. I edited the photo on my phone to ensure you can see the details in his fur and eyes.
My hands smelt of "wet dog" after I'd said goodbye to him !!!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3337
photos
114
followers
96
following
896% complete
View this month »
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
1st October 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
wet dog
,
dog coat
Casablanca
ace
Goodness me, he is cocooned in there! You wouldn’t lose him in that colour, would you?
October 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
he was very snug Casa, it was absolutely pouring down, but not too cold for a furry dog , perhaps a raincoat !!!
October 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
High Vis dog attire!
October 1st, 2024
Philippa R
Lol oh he's so cute! Poor doggie, poor Phil with all that rain. Lovely photo
October 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
He's really sweet, and you tell a wonderful story Phil. We both laughed at this one 🤣 😂
October 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This is hilarious - he doesn’t look very happy
October 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Looks like old fashioned long underwear. Sweet shot of this fur baby.
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close