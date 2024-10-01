Orange Dog

I saw this dog today, he was tied up to a post while his human had gone into a nearby shop.



It has rained for over 48 hours now, it's never stopped, hence his orange coat ! He was just about under cover.



I gave him a stroke and had a chat with him, he wagged his tail and seemed pleased to chat to me !



I asked him if I could take his photo (Sony Xperia IV mobile phone shot), he wagged his tail in approval.



Black and orange against a bland bright background. I edited the photo on my phone to ensure you can see the details in his fur and eyes.



My hands smelt of "wet dog" after I'd said goodbye to him !!!



