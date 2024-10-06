Previous
Sunday Jazz by phil_howcroft
Photo 3277

Sunday Jazz

Jazz at the Lion in Basford, Nottingham on a Sunday afternoon

It was meant to be the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra, but due to illness and Covid several members of the band were missing.

Wendy (on drums) managed to rearrange the gig using a couple of deputies and a deputy lead singer.

Brooklyn, the young trombone player, was one of the deputies and did a great job
6th October 2024

Phil Howcroft

Renee Salamon ace
I thought that was you on the left at first - great b&w jazz club capture
October 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala ahh Renee , if only I could play an instrument !!!!
October 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Looks like fun
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh they look like a great jazz band! Great shot!
October 6th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great in mono
October 6th, 2024  
