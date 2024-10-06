Sign up
Previous
Photo 3277
Sunday Jazz
Jazz at the Lion in Basford, Nottingham on a Sunday afternoon
It was meant to be the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra, but due to illness and Covid several members of the band were missing.
Wendy (on drums) managed to rearrange the gig using a couple of deputies and a deputy lead singer.
Brooklyn, the young trombone player, was one of the deputies and did a great job
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Tags
black and white
,
jazz
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
basford
,
the lion
Renee Salamon
ace
I thought that was you on the left at first - great b&w jazz club capture
October 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
ahh Renee , if only I could play an instrument !!!!
October 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Looks like fun
October 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh they look like a great jazz band! Great shot!
October 6th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great in mono
October 6th, 2024
