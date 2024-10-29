Previous
Turnstiles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3298

Turnstiles

Turnstiles at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton for Saturday's game against Peterborough United.

These are the turnstiles I use to gain access to the stadium. Football fans are very superstitious believing that things they do prior to a match can influence the result. Some people wear lucky pants, touch a "lucky object" , take the same route to the stadium , have the same pre match meal...you get the idea.

Some people always go through the same turnstile. I vary my selection for each match. As for my superstitions, once could never disclose them as if I did, they wouldn't "work anymore"
29th October 2024

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful B&W capture. Fun to have all the persons turning their back to the photographer :-)

October 30th, 2024  
