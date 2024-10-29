Turnstiles

Turnstiles at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton for Saturday's game against Peterborough United.



These are the turnstiles I use to gain access to the stadium. Football fans are very superstitious believing that things they do prior to a match can influence the result. Some people wear lucky pants, touch a "lucky object" , take the same route to the stadium , have the same pre match meal...you get the idea.



Some people always go through the same turnstile. I vary my selection for each match. As for my superstitions, once could never disclose them as if I did, they wouldn't "work anymore"

