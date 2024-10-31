100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 451 : Hil and Mary

I met Hil and Mary today outside the Broadway cinema, Nottingham (an independent cinema and venue)I initially started chatting to Mary (right hand side of photo). Mary is part of the “Campaign For Dignity In Dying” and had an information stall outside the cinema. Mary was there highlighting that there is a second reading in Parliament of the Private Member’s Bill on Choice at the End of Life on Friday 29 November – the first opportunity MPs will have to debate and vote an assisted dying bill since 2015.Mary had been in touch with her local MP , James Naish, labour MP for Rushcliffe to ask him which way he was voting. Apparently Labour MP’s have a free vote on the Bill. Mary was pleased that Rushcliffe had a new labour MP as the constituency has traditionally been a Tory stronghold.Mary asked me if I knew what my MP’s views would be. I told her that Michael Payne, our new labour MP, and a lifelong friend of our daughters, was a hard working man of the people and has a law degree, so I’m sure he would vote with great care and thought.Mary was then joined by Hil (Hilary), there are two members of the Nottingham group named Hilary, so Hilary is know as Hil, to avoid confusion.I’d already took some photos of Mary and Mary suggested Hil joined in the shoot.I bumped fists with the ladies and told them I would do a sympathetic write up for their campaign.As an amateur street photographer, I do my upmost to be independent and none judgemental, assisted dying is an emotional subject, especially for people who have seen family and friends suffer long terminal illnesses. I will let the photo speak to you.FYI : The “Campaign For Dignity In Dying” website “about us” reads “We believe everybody has the right to a good death. Including the option of assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults. We are a national campaign and membership organisation campaigning for change across the UK”