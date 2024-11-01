Away Turnstiles

This is a follow up photo to a photo I posted a few days ago.



I did a photo of the "home" turnstiles i.e. those for Bolton Wanderers football club supporters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.



These are the "away turnstiles" i.e, for visiting supporters, in this case supporters of Peterborough United.



Notice the contrast, all visitors are subject to "airport style" security searches. What are they searching for you may ask.. alcohol, pyrotechnics, drugs and dare I say it weapons (very unlikely). Offenders are likely to receive a football banning order. Note that female fans are subject to searches from a female security officer (out of shot).



Home supporters do not undergo such stringent checks as all tickets are cross referenced to an individual person and entry into the stadium for all fans is van scanned QR codes on your phone or printed ticket. Home supporters may be subject to a bag check inside the stadium and possibly targeted checks from experienced security at the other side of the stadium.



My mate and myself, 60+ years old , lifetime supporters are probably seen as low risk, although I do take a bag into the stadium with a coffee flask (vimto not coffee btw) , apple and crisps for half time (it's a long drive home to Nottingham)



Anyway "Away Turnstiles" !!!



Oh and btw, the Wanderers won 1-0 , a last kick of the match winner, "limbs everywhere" on the terraces / stands









