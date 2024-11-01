Previous
Away Turnstiles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3301

Away Turnstiles

This is a follow up photo to a photo I posted a few days ago.

I did a photo of the "home" turnstiles i.e. those for Bolton Wanderers football club supporters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

These are the "away turnstiles" i.e, for visiting supporters, in this case supporters of Peterborough United.

Notice the contrast, all visitors are subject to "airport style" security searches. What are they searching for you may ask.. alcohol, pyrotechnics, drugs and dare I say it weapons (very unlikely). Offenders are likely to receive a football banning order. Note that female fans are subject to searches from a female security officer (out of shot).

Home supporters do not undergo such stringent checks as all tickets are cross referenced to an individual person and entry into the stadium for all fans is van scanned QR codes on your phone or printed ticket. Home supporters may be subject to a bag check inside the stadium and possibly targeted checks from experienced security at the other side of the stadium.

My mate and myself, 60+ years old , lifetime supporters are probably seen as low risk, although I do take a bag into the stadium with a coffee flask (vimto not coffee btw) , apple and crisps for half time (it's a long drive home to Nottingham)

Anyway "Away Turnstiles" !!!

Oh and btw, the Wanderers won 1-0 , a last kick of the match winner, "limbs everywhere" on the terraces / stands




1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great candid b&w!
November 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam cheers mags :)
November 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Interesting, I asked Phil about this, as he is a Leicester Tigers rugby season ticket holder. No checks unless you have a bag & both sides supporters are intermingled ….
November 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford unfortunately football is still tribal and the problem is societies rather than football. There is no trouble inside stadiums and only occasionally trouble on the streets . Fulham in the Premier League have a neutral stand , where home and away fans mix which works OK. I have sat among home supporters at Derby, Forest and Notts County while supporting the Wanderers , albeit I was with "home" friends on each occasion !
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise