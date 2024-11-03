Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
The Bank Manager
I've not done much photography this week , the weather has been poor , grey, damp, no light , so I've dipped into a model shoot I did back in March
Model, Ben Wilkes, visited our camera club, this is his 1940's bank manager character,
Looks good on black if you can spare and extra click
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
glasses
portrait
model
1940s
Allison Williams
Fabulous presentation!
November 3rd, 2024
Lesley
Awesome portrait Phil and, as you say, even better on black.
November 3rd, 2024
Zilli~
Superb, especially on black black
November 3rd, 2024
