The Bank Manager by phil_howcroft
Photo 3303

The Bank Manager

I've not done much photography this week , the weather has been poor , grey, damp, no light , so I've dipped into a model shoot I did back in March


Model, Ben Wilkes, visited our camera club, this is his 1940's bank manager character,

Looks good on black if you can spare and extra click

3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

Allison Williams ace
Fabulous presentation!
November 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome portrait Phil and, as you say, even better on black.
November 3rd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Superb, especially on black black
November 3rd, 2024  
